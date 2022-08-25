Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 02-09-10-23-42-45, Kicker: 7-2-7-7-9-5
Estimated jackpot: $34,500,000
Lucky For Life: 23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 5-1-8
Pick 3 Midday: 5-5-2
Pick 4 Evening: 6-7-5-5
Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-1-1
Pick 5 Evening: 9-7-0-8-1
Pick 5 Midday: 6-6-0-2-0
Powerball: 06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 19-26-29-30-37
Estimated jackpot: $100,000