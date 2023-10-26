Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio woman indicted for four murders accused of meeting men for sex before drugging and robbing them

Authorities believe that there are more victims in the case

Associated Press
Published | Updated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, though investigators believe there are more victims.

Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police declined to comment further on the investigation.

"Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours," Yost said in a statement.

Ohio Fox News graphic

OH woman used sexual encounters as pretext to drug and rob victims.

Four out of five of Auborn's alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.

She already had been indicted and pled not guilty in September to murder and drug-related charges in the January overdose of one of the men.

Auborn is currently being held in Franklin County jail and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the attorney general's office and investigators are focusing on her activities in northeast Columbus between December of last year and August 2023 as they search for more possible victims.