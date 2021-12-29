Ohio winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29
Estimated Powerball jackpot is $441 million
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
04-06-14-33-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, six, fourteen, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $441 million
Rolling Cash 5
04-08-11-18-22
(four, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000