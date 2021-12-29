Expand / Collapse search
Published

Ohio winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Estimated Powerball jackpot is $441 million

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29 Video

These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

04-06-14-33-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(four, six, fourteen, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-3-6

(four, nine, three, six)

A Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Chicago, Thursday, March 29, 2012, shows the drawing date of Friday, March 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-5-8

(four, three, five, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-9-0-7

(one, one, nine, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-7-1-8

(three, eight, seven, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $441 million

Rolling Cash 5

04-08-11-18-22

(four, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

