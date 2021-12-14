Massachusetts lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13
The estimated Powerball jackpot is $320 million
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-09-20-24-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(three, nine, twenty, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
MassCash
01-08-12-14-18
(one, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
Numbers Evening
7-7-6-2
(seven, seven, six, two)
Numbers Midday
8-9-0-1
(eight, nine, zero, one)
Powerball
10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $320 million