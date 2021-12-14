Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Massachusetts lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $320 million

Associated Press
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday: 

Lucky For Life 

03-09-20-24-43, Lucky Ball: 16 

(three, nine, twenty, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen) 

MassCash 

01-08-12-14-18 

(one, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen) 

Mega Millions 

Estimated jackpot: $148 million 

Numbers Evening 

7-7-6-2 

(seven, seven, six, two) 

Numbers Midday 

8-9-0-1 

(eight, nine, zero, one) 

Powerball 

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2 

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two) 

Estimated jackpot: $320 million 

