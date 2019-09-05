The chief meteorologist for WBNS 10TV in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Thursday on charges involving child pornography, the TV station reported.

Davis was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, an offense court records say took place on Aug. 5. More charges could be forthcoming.

One of the images obtained by law enforcement depicted a prepubescent girl engaged in a sex act. The court records specifically referenced that image, but Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said more illicit images were involved in the case.

"Generally, these cases are not about one image," he said. "We do take accidental downloads into account. It's about a pattern," said Minerd.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said during a Thursday news conference that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a tip that Davis had sent and received a "significant" amount of child pornography.

The ICAC task force then executed a search warrant at Davis' home and seized his personal electronics, including his phone and laptop, WKBN reported,

"It’s a reminder that these kinds of cases span across all professions," Minerd said. "We’ve arrested clergymen, we’ve arrested cops, folks from the media – we’ve arrested everybody. It’s a reminder for the community how dangerous the Internet is and how we need to protect our children."

The 60-year-old meteorologist has been employed at WBNS for 31 years.

The station did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.