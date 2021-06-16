Fatal shooting at Ohio racetrack caught on video; deputies searching for suspect

A deadly altercation at an Ohio racetrack was caught on video Sunday when a shooting unfolded in broad daylight, leaving one man dead and another injured as deputies continue searching for the suspect.

The shooting unfolded around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Dragway 42 in West Salem, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Cpt. Doug Hunter said in an update posted on Facebook.

Witness video shared with WEWS-TV shows a large group of people standing next to a pickup truck engaged in what appears to be an argument. An apparent gunshot can be heard and the people are seen scattering.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Hunter said that witnesses told investigators that a man they described as being under the influence of alcohol was driving a pickup truck recklessly. Witnesses said he was performing a "burnout" in the parking lot and kicking up gravel onto nearby vehicles.

The owners of the other vehicles confronted the man driving the pickup truck and a heated discussion ensued, Hunter said. A fight then broke out and the suspect retrieved a handgun from the pickup and opened fire.

Hunter said that another person at the scene who had a license to carry a concealed handgun retrieved his handgun and returned fire at the suspect. The suspect fled the scene and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Hunter estimated that over 20 shots were fired during the incident, FOX8 Cleveland reported.

Paramedics rushed two victims to a hospital, where one man died of his wounds, Hunter said. The second victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Hunter said two others were struck by gunfire and privately transported to the hospital, and the sheriff’s office believes there could be more victims.

Authorities are asking the public to share any photos and video from the scene to help in the active and ongoing investigation.