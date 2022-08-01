Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio police fatally shoot man after he injured a police dog

Ohio police dog underwent surgery for serious injuries but is now recovering

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation, authorities said.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but authorities said he reused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

White was found in the basement with a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times, authorities said. An officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MARC FOGEL: FAMILY OF AMERICAN MAN DETAINED IN RUSSIA BEGS BIDEN, BLINKEN TO ADD HIM TO BRITNEY GRINER DEAL

A veteran Ohio police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed a police dog.

A veteran Ohio police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed a police dog.

The dog was seriously injured and underwent surgery, but is recovering. No other injuries were reported in the confrontation.

ETHAN LIMING DEATH: OHIO GRAND JURY INDICTS 3 SUSPECTS ON LESSER CHARGES IN TEEN'S JUNE BEATING DEATH

The officers involved in the call have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy for officer-involved shootings.