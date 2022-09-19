Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio parents arrested after their children were found locked in bug-filled cage, holding a meth pipe: police

The Ohio parents allegedly 'fled' the residence initially but were arrested on Monday after a brief foot chase

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two parents were taken into custody on Monday in Ohio after their children were allegedly found in terrible condition by detectives who were serving a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation. 

"[Law enforcement] located a three-year-old child locked inside a cage, which was secured with zipties. The cage that the infant was in was filled with bugs, soiled bedding, and a cup full of spoiled milk," the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday. 

"A two-year-old was also found walking around the residence holding a methamphetamine pipe."

    Franklin 'TJ' Varney, 38, was arrested on child endangerment charges after law enforcement allegedly found two of his children in terrible conditions on Sunday.  (Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

    Megan Smith, 25, was arrested after a brief foot chase through the woods near her home in Ohio.  (Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

The parents of the children, 38-year-old Franklin "TJ" Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith, initially "fled the residence" due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation, but were arrested after a brief foot chase through the woods near their home on Monday, the sheriff said. 

Felony charges for endangering children have been filed against them. 

Ella Webb, 61, was arrested on child endangerment charges on Sunday. 

Ella Webb, 61, was arrested on child endangerment charges on Sunday.  (Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

The grandmother of the children, 61-year-old Ella Webb, was also arrested on child endangerment charges on Sunday. 

She had custody of the children, who have since been taken into emergency custody and placed into foster care by social services. 

