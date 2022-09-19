Ohio parents arrested after their children were found locked in bug-filled cage, holding a meth pipe: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two parents were taken into custody on Monday in Ohio after their children were allegedly found in terrible condition by detectives who were serving a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

"[Law enforcement] located a three-year-old child locked inside a cage, which was secured with zipties. The cage that the infant was in was filled with bugs, soiled bedding, and a cup full of spoiled milk," the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

"A two-year-old was also found walking around the residence holding a methamphetamine pipe."

The parents of the children, 38-year-old Franklin "TJ" Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith, initially "fled the residence" due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation, but were arrested after a brief foot chase through the woods near their home on Monday, the sheriff said.

Felony charges for endangering children have been filed against them.

The grandmother of the children, 61-year-old Ella Webb, was also arrested on child endangerment charges on Sunday.

She had custody of the children, who have since been taken into emergency custody and placed into foster care by social services.