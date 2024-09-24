Ohio man wearing blonde wig, makeup, pearls allegedly attempted to kidnap child, 11, outside his home

An Ohio man wearing a blonde wig, makeup and pearls was arrested for attempting to abduct an 11-year-old boy from outside his home in the city of Alliance, according to police.

Joshua Freyermuth, 39, was taken into custody Sunday in the 2200 block of Route 62 in Columbiana County on a warrant for attempted kidnapping, Alliance Police said.

The suspect also goes by the name Vicky, according to the Daily Mail.

Freyermuth told the child "I need to talk to you" as he attempted to lure the 11-year-old boy off his property on South Webb Avenue and away from his dog, according to a police report, WOIO reported.

When the child refused, Freyermuth attempted to grab him. The child was able to escape and is now safe, according to police.

During a court appearance, Freyermuth denied the allegations against him.

"I wasn't even there," Freyermuth said in court. "I didn't kidnap anybody."

The child also allegedly said his dog attacked Freyermuth, who said in court he had no dog bites on him.

"When he grabbed my son's arm, my dog attacked him and then he stumbled back off the stairs," the child's father, Zachery Thurmond, told WOIO. "He kicked his heels off, my son said he had white high heels on, and then he took off running down the street."

Freyermuth’s bond was set at $100,000, and he is prohibited from having any contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Freyermuth was also arrested on Friday on drug possession charges. He was released on bond for that incident.