Ohio

Ohio man allegedly fakes hate crime, claims he was hit by car by person who yelled, 'kill all Palestinians'

Hesham Ayyad claimed he had been hit by a car and that it was 'racially motivated'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published | Updated
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly lied about being the victim of a hate crime involving anti-Palestinian slurs.

According to WKYC, citing the North Ridgeville Police Department, 20-year-old Hesham A. Ayyad came to a local hospital on Oct. 22, and told officers that he had been hit by a car in an incident that was "racially motivated."

The next day, the Cleveland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an immediate investigation into Ayyad's claims.

"We call on state, local and federal law enforcement authorities to monitor and investigate crimes related to the rising Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism," Faten Odeh, CAIR-Ohio, Cleveland Interim Executive Director said in a statement. "We hope the North Ridgeville Police Department and the FBI will collect all the information they need to charge this individual with a hate crime. We should all feel safe to walk down the street to grab a bite to eat, go to the store and go to school." 

Hesham A. Ayyad in the hopsital

The CAIR-Cleveland released an image of Hesham A. Ayyad in the hospital after his injuries. (CAIR-Cleveland)

CAIR said in a press release that Ayyad said that he was walking home from lunch and was hit by an individual in a dark SUV while he was walking along the road.

According Ayyad, the driver aggressively swerved the SUV and rolled down the window and yelled, "Kill all Palestinians" and "Long live Israel."

The driver then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting "DIE!"

Hospital in Ohio

Hospital where Hesham A. Ayyad was treated for his injuries. (Google Maps)

According to WKYC, police investigated Ayyad's and found that his allegations were fabricated.

Police confirmed to the local station that Ayyad was never struck by a vehicle nor subjected to racial slurs.

After reviewing video evidence, police found that he was injured during an earlier fight with his brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad.

SUVs look for missing georgia boy Quinton Simon

Hesham A. Ayyad claimed that a black SUV driver hit him because he was pro-Palestinian. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

WKYC reported that both brothers were arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault.

In addition, Hersham Ayyad is accused of making false alarms, falsification, and obstructing official business.

The two brothers were released from custody Wednesday after each posted bond.

