Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust

Arizona detectives found large amounts of rainbow fentanyl and methamphetamine

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Truck busted with drugs in the gas tank at southern border Video

Truck busted with drugs in the gas tank at southern border

CBP officers pulled a suspicious vehicle to the side at a border checkpoint Monday, cutting open the gas tank and discovering hidden drugs inside.

Law enforcement in Arizona seized an assortment of illegal drugs and weapons, including large quantities of lethal rainbow fentanyl and a battering ram. 

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a search warrant at a Tucson-area residence on Oct. 29 after it was alleged that the people living there were involved in illegally selling firearms and drugs.

  • Drugs
    Image 1 of 3

    Detectives found a variety of illegal drugs and weapons during a bust at a Tucson property on Oct. 29. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

  • firearms
    Image 2 of 3

    Francisco F. Abril and Gloria A. Ortiz were allegedly illegally selling firearms and drugs from their Arizona residence. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

  • Illegal drugs
    Image 3 of 3

    Arizona law enforcement found illegal drugs at a residence in Tuscon, Arizona. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

Detectives found 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter-pound of rainbow fentanyl, 2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl and .0051 pounds of cocaine during the search.

BIPARTISAN COALITION OF STATE AGS URGE BIDEN TO DECLARE FENTANYL AS WMD AS OPIOID CRISIS RAGES

Twenty-two firearms were also seized, including eight rifles, a machine pistol, six shotguns and seven semi-automatic pistols. 

  • Car with illegal guns
    Image 1 of 3

    Arizona law enforcement seized a large amount of illegal drugs and firearms from a Tuscon residence/ (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

  • Rainbow fentanyl
    Image 2 of 3

    Law enforcement found lethal rainbow fentanyl. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

  • Guns
    Image 3 of 3

    The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety served a search warrant on a Tucson-area property following an investigation into allegations the residents were engaged in the sale of firearms and the distribution of illegal drugs. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

Other items taken from the property included:

  • 80 magazines
  • 7,153 rounds of ammunition
  • Three bulletproof vests
  • Six smoke grenades
  • A door-breaching battering ram

TEXAS PRESCHOOL TEACHER ALLEGEDLY BROUGHT THC GUMMIES TO CLASS THAT SICKENED FOUR KIDS

Law enforcement identified two suspects, Tuscon residents Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43. 

Booking photo of Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43. 

Booking photo of Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43.  (Pima County Sheriff's Office)

Abril was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ortiz was booked into jail on two counts of endangerment.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 