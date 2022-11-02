Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust

Law enforcement in Arizona seized an assortment of illegal drugs and weapons, including large quantities of lethal rainbow fentanyl and a battering ram.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a search warrant at a Tucson-area residence on Oct. 29 after it was alleged that the people living there were involved in illegally selling firearms and drugs.

Detectives found 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter-pound of rainbow fentanyl, 2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl and .0051 pounds of cocaine during the search.

Twenty-two firearms were also seized, including eight rifles, a machine pistol, six shotguns and seven semi-automatic pistols.

Other items taken from the property included:

80 magazines

7,153 rounds of ammunition

Three bulletproof vests

Six smoke grenades

A door-breaching battering ram

Law enforcement identified two suspects, Tuscon residents Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43.

Abril was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy.

Ortiz was booked into jail on two counts of endangerment.