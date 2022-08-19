Ohio fraternity hazing death: Final two defendants sentenced to 6 weeks in jail in Stone Foltz case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final two former fraternity members who were convicted in connection with the hazing death of an Ohio Bowling Green State University student last year were sentenced this week to six weeks behind bars.

Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were sentenced Wednesday, after they were acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide — in the March 2021 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, had been convicted of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and was sentenced to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest. Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, was convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply, and was also sentenced to 42 days in jail.

Authorities have said Foltz, a sophomore also from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was pressured into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol – a hazing ritual. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

Six other former fraternity members pleaded guilty to various charges, and some testified against Henrickson and Krinn. Some were sentenced to jail terms of between seven and 28 days, and all were ordered to spend 28 days on house arrest.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Foltz’s parents, Cory and Shari Foltz, said the young men "now have to face the consequences of their actions."

"What they did was cruel, senseless, and destructive—to their lives and ours—and it wasn’t done in secret," they said in a prepared statement. "We demand accountability, not just for Stone, but for every parent across the country who is dropping off their child at college. We naively believed University leaders would live up to their legal obligations by protecting our son from harm. We hope they will one day stop blaming everyone else, recognize their role in Stone’s death, and join us in the effort to end hazing in Ohio and across the country."

The family has sued the university, alleging that it "knew the PIKE chapter hazed its pledges and did nothing to stop it." The university has called the death a tragedy but said the family’s lawsuit was meritless.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.