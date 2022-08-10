Ohio CBP seizes nearly $7M worth of fake jewelry, watches in Cincinnati

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized three shipments of phony jewelry and watches worth nearly $7 million last Friday and Saturday.

CBP says the first shipment arrived from Hong Kong on Friday and was destined for a private residence in Richmond, Virginia. The package held 275 assorted Cartier Love Bracelets with a declared value of $319. Had they been genuine, they would have fetched a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of around $3.27 million.

Later that evening, CBP officers seized a Hong Kong-originated shipment containing 385 yellow gold Cartier Bracelets and 115 white gold Cartier bracelets. Had they been real, they would have had a total MSRP of more than $3 million.

On Saturday, August 6, CBP officers seized yet another shipment from Hong Kong containing 13 fake Rolex watches. The items were destined for a business in Mesquite, Texas. Had these items been real, the watches would’ve fetched an MSRP price of more than $405,000.

"CBP is responsible for enforcing nearly 500 U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 other federal agencies. CBP officers play a critical role in the Nation’s efforts to keep unsafe counterfeit and pirated goods from harming the American public," Richard Gillespie, Port Director of Cincinnati said in a press release.

CBP says the rapid growth of e-commerce has enabled counterfeit and pirated goods to enter the U.S. economy. The agency estimates that American consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on intellectual property rights (IPR) infringing goods, falling victim to around 20% of the counterfeits that are illegally sold worldwide.