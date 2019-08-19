Ohio boy donates all $15G in fair winnings to children’s hospital

A boy from Ohio donated all his livestock premiums from a county fair, which totaled $15,000, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a local school district.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh-grade student at Western Reserve Local Schools, in Berlin Center, Ohio, was called a "hero" by the school district after he donated all his profits from the Huron County Fair’s animal sale .

In a post on Facebook this past Saturday, Western Reserve Schools praised Pippert for his generous donation, writing, “A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all.”

The Facebook post went on to say, “His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives. Diesel, you are a hero!”