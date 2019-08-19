Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

Ohio boy donates all $15G in fair winnings to children’s hospital

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A boy from Ohio donated all his livestock premiums from a county fair, which totaled $15,000, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a local school district.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh-grade student at Western Reserve Local Schools, in Berlin Center, Ohio, was called a "hero" by the school district after he donated all his profits from the Huron County Fair’s animal sale .

ARIZONA MAN TELLS OF SURVIVING RARE LIVER DISEASE, DOUBLE-LUNG TRANSPLANT

In a post on Facebook this past Saturday, Western Reserve Schools praised Pippert for his generous donation, writing, “A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Facebook post went on to say, “His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives. Diesel, you are a hero!”

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan