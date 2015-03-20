Expand / Collapse search
Officer: Man charged with kidnapping New Hampshire teen is very smart, loves conflict

By | Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. – A police officer who had two decades of contact with the New Hampshire man charged with kidnapping a teenage girl says the suspect is very bright and opinionated and thrives on conflict.

Former Conway Lt. Chris Perley says he's known 34-year-old Nathaniel Kibby since Kibby was 12.

Kibby was arrested Monday at his Gorham trailer and charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez on Oct. 9, a week before her 15th birthday. Abby returned to her North Conway home July 20, but investigators haven't revealed the circumstances of her disappearance or return.

Perley says Kibby "was smart, but he was also brutally myopic in whatever view he had."

But the former officer says he never thought Kibby would kidnap someone.

Kibby is being held on $1 million cash bond. His lawyer hasn't commented.