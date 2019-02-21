Expand / Collapse search
Oakland teachers to start strike Thursday

By JOCELYN GECKER | Associated Press
Eyana Spencer, principal at Manzanita Community School, left, and Katherine Carter, a principal at Oakland School of Language, look over their schedule for meeting with California lawmakers about Oakland school funding during a visit to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The principals are not striking but support better pay for teachers. Teachers in Oakland, Calif., prepared Wednesday to walk off the job in what could be the nation's latest strike over classroom conditions and pay. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Teachers in Oakland, California, plan to raise picket signs Thursday in the country's latest strike by educators over classroom conditions and pay.

The city's 3,000 teachers are demanding a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020 to compensate for what they say are among the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the exorbitantly expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

They also want the district to hire more counselors to support students and more full-time nurses.

The walkout will affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.

The Oakland Educators Association called for the strike Wednesday after rejecting a proposal from the district for a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus.