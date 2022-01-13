NYPD searching for handcuffed robbery suspect who escaped custody at hospital

Authorities in New York City are searching for a robbery suspect who escaped from a hospital on Wednesday while handcuffed and in police custody.

Akeem Williams, 21, was seen handcuffed and shirtless in a photo shared by police as he ran out of Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said Williams had been taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains, WPIX-TV reported.

Williams was initially rear-cuffed while at the hospital, according to police. At some point, police said he was able to move his hands to his front making his escape.

Fox News reached out to the NYPD for more information on the search for Williams but did not immediately hear back.

Police did not immediately release details about the alleged robbery that Williams was in custody for.

Williams was last seen handcuffed, wearing no shirt or shoes, and wearing white pants.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to call 800-577-TIPS.