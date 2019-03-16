NYPD questions suspect in killing of reputed Mafia boss

A suspect was reportedly in custody Saturday in connection with this week’s suspected gangland slaying of a reputed New York City mob boss.

The suspect was being questioned by NYPD detectives investigating the shooting of alleged Gambino crime boss Francesco “Frankie Boy” Cali in Staten Island Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Authorities found the 24-year-old suspect’s fingerprint on a license plate the hitman reportedly handed Cali before shooting him dead, the New York Post reported.

Cali, 53, was plugged six times in an encounter with a man who rammed Cali’s SUV in what police believe was a staged accident to lure Cali out of his home on Staten Island.

A source told the paper that Cali shook hands with the killer before being shot.

The Staten Island Advance reported that the suspect was a white male who lives in Staten Island and that he was apprehended Saturday morning in New Jersey.

“We know that there was a vehicle accident in front of the residence, and we believe the victim’s vehicle was struck,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the paper after the shooting.

Shea was also quoted as saying, “In trying to elude gunfire he fled to rear area of his personal vehicle, and was trying to get underneath the truck.”