NYPD seeks man who attacked police with wooden object during Brooklyn Bridge protest

New York City police have released a new video of the man who is accused of attacking a group of cops – and the New York Police Department's highest-ranking uniformed member – during a protest on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers unit shared the video late Wednesday in a tweet that also announced a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to the person’s arrest.

PROTESTER ATTACKS NYPD OFFICERS, INCLUDING CHIEF OF DEPARTMENT, AS THEY MADE ARREST

The footage shows the man, wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a red bandana around his neck, holding the stick in his right hand as he climbs a fence on the bridge and runs from the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the man allegedly swung the wooden object at a group of high-ranking NYPD members, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, while they were making an arrest. The assault was caught on video, which was later posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account.

VIDEO SHOWS PROTESTERS GET SHIPMENT OF BATS BEFORE BROOKLYN BRIDGE BRAWL

A different video shows an all-out brawl between officers and protesters, which police said occurred after the initial attack.

Police said three officers were seriously hurt, including one who suffered an injury to his eye socket. Monahan suffered an injury that was not life-threatening to his hand.

Thirty-five people from the protest were arrested or ticketed, police said, with 26 receiving summonses, several others being issued desk-appearance tickets and five who were fully charged.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.