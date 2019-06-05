NYPD officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound in Queens, police say

A New York City police officer in Queens died Wednesday after he shot himself, a police spokesman told Fox News.

The 62-year-old officer, whose identity has not been released pending proper family notification, had been with the police department for over 38 years, Police Sgt. Lee Jones said.

Sources told The New York Post the officer, who was a month away from retirement, had been sitting in an unmarked patrol car when he shot himself in the head, but police would not confirm it.

In 2018, at least 159 officers died by suicide, nine percent more than the total number of officers killed in the line of duty, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit run by active and retired police officers.

New York had one of the highest rates of officer suicides among major U.S. cities, with 10 officers reported dead as of Jan. 1, 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.