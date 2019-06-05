Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound in Queens, police say

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NEW YORK CITY – A New York City police officer in Queens died Wednesday after he shot himself, a police spokesman told Fox News.

The 62-year-old officer, whose identity has not been released pending proper family notification, had been with the police department for over 38 years, Police Sgt. Lee Jones said.

Sources told The New York Post the officer, who was a month away from retirement, had been sitting in an unmarked patrol car when he shot himself in the head, but police would not confirm it.

9/11 MEMORIAL GLADE HONORS RESCUE, RECOVERY WORKERS AFFECTED BY TOXIN EXPOSURE

In 2018, at least 159 officers died by suicide, nine percent more than the total number of officers killed in the line of duty, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit run by active and retired police officers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York had one of the highest rates of officer suicides among major U.S. cities, with 10 officers reported dead as of Jan. 1, 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details. 