NYPD investigating alleged 'white power' symbol made by cop during protest

The New York Police Department has announced it will conduct an internal review of a video that potentially shows one of its officers making a gesture that has been linked to "white power."

A clip of a uniformed police officer at a protest on Saturday seemingly making the "OK"-like gesture – which entails one making a circle with their thumb and index finger while three other fingers are outstretched – circulated across social media this week and has led to further investigation, according to NBC News.

VIOLENT, ARMED LOOTERS OVERRUN SANTA MONICA MUSIC CENTER: 'THEY TOOK EVERYTHING FROM US, AND NO ONE STOPPED THEM'

A Brooklyn-based rapper, China Mac, posted the footage on Instagram and it quickly spawned across multiple social media platforms — making its way all the way to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

While an age-old gesticulation that once signaled an "OK "or right to go, the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, last year listed the salute as a "symbol of hate," pointing out how in recent times it has become a code for white supremacy.

NYPD CONFRONTS GEORGE FLOYD CROWDS AS CURFEW TAKES EFFECT; BUFFALO CLASH GETS 2 COPS SUSPENDED

The matter also garnered national attention following the Army vs. Navy game last year, in which officials launched an investigation into a hand sign displayed both by West Point cadets and Annapolis midshipmen during a broadcast of the annual football game in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, it was determined that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the "circle game," and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values, a West Point spokesperson stated at the time.