NYC shootings skyrocket with dozens of victims in a week

Shootings in the Big Apple almost quadrupled last week — with victims of the recent bloodshed accounting for nearly 12 percent of the total number of people shot so far this year, data shows.

In total, 37 people were hit by gunfire in 31 separate shootings between May 11 and Sunday, compared to 10 victims of eight shootings over the same time last year, according to NYPD data released Monday.

So far this year, shootings incidents are up more than 21 percent, from 228 to 276, with the total number of people shot rising to 315 from 255.

The uptick in gun violence has trended up over the last few weeks — but last week was among the bloodiest seven-day period this year.

Five of those reports of gunfire occurred in less than two hours early Saturday morning — sending six people to the hospital and 22-year-old Michael Navarette to the morgue, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Navarette was shot in the head outside 108-02 Guy Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens just before 1 a.m. Saturday and died at Jamaica Hospital a day later, according to cops.

At least two more people were shot late Sunday evening in a pair of separate incidents of gunfire in Queens and in The Bronx —just minutes apart.

Click here for more from the New York Post.