NYC police release new photos of trio accused of stealing over $1M from pastor during live-streamed service

New York City police have released new images and surveillance footage of the trio suspected of robbing a local pastor and his wife of more than $1 million-worth of jewelry during a live-streamed church service.

Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, 44, was leading a live-streamed Sunday morning service at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie around 11:14 a.m. when the hooded, masked men in black barged in, police said.

Local affiliate FOX 5 New York shared video of the live-streamed attack, which was later removed from the ministry's platforms.

The video shows the bishop say, "Alright, alright, alright," as he is seen crouching to his hands and knees and then to the ground. The masked men then pass in front of the camera.

Police said the suspects stole jewelry from Whitehead and his 38-year-old wife.

The stolen goods were valued at over $1 million, police said, and reportedly included a Rolex watch.

Whitehead announced on Monday morning that he was offering a reward of up to $50,000 cash for the arrest of the armed men.

The bishop recalled the events in a video posted on Facebook, in which he described how one of the suspects "put the gun to my back" and "had the gun in my 8-month-old’s face."

"They took my watch, took my jewelry, took my bishop’s ring, took my wedding band … They took my bishop’s cross, and then I had chains underneath my shirt," he said.

Whitehead went on to describe how he knew the suspects "were sent," and the gunman who robbed him "ripped my collar off just to get to my jewelry."

"They pointed me out. They said, ‘It’s him, right there.’"

He said his family was okay and thanked the public for their concerns.

Whitehead noted his belief that the robbery could have been spurred in part by "bad press" in the aftermath of his decision to help Andrew Abdullah, 25. Abdullah was arrested in connection with the death of Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee.

Abdullah allegedly randomly shot Enriquez in an unprovoked attack inside a moving Q-train on May 22. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon and pleaded not guilty.

The bishop also slammed those who thought he was "flashy." He spoke about critics who were "going to be glad, because they feel that it’s flashy – ‘They show this. They show that,’" he said in the video. "And that’s alright. But I thank God for blessing me."

Police later provided photos of each of the three suspects and video of the trio crossing the street toward the building one-by-one.

The suspects left the building on foot and are believed to have hopped into a white Mercedes-Benz, which then headed eastbound on Avenue D, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).