New York City
Published

NYC police launch manhunt after 83-year-old man stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment

NYC police say the man had stab wounds to his neck and right arm

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
NYC police say man stabbed elderly man to death and slashed woman in thigh, on the run: Police Video

NYC police say man stabbed elderly man to death and slashed woman in thigh, on the run: Police

The New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 134 Nevins Street in Brooklyn when they found a 31-years-old woman with a slash wound to her right thigh. Credit: Peter Gerber

Police in New York City say that a man stabbed an elderly man and injured a woman on Saturday afternoon.

The New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 134 Nevins Street in Brooklyn when they found a 31-year-old woman with a slash wound to her right thigh.

Officers then responded to a separate 911 call at 2:21 p.m. at 185 Nevins Street in Brooklyn and found an 83-year-old male unconscious and not responsive. The elderly man had stab wounds to his neck and right arm.

The 83-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

NEW YORK WOMAN ALLEGES PREGNANCY MISCARRIAGE CAUSED BY ARREST BUT POLICE OFFER DIFFERENT STORY

NYPD presence after an 83-year-old man fatally stabbed at 185 Nevins street in Brooklyn.

NYPD presence after an 83-year-old man fatally stabbed at 185 Nevins street in Brooklyn.

NYPD presence after an 83-year-old man fatally stabbed at 185 Nevins street in Brooklyn.

Officials say that the woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

HARMONY MONTGOMERY CASE: MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRL'S FATHER ADAM INDICTED ON 2ND-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE

NYPD presence after an 83-year-old man fatally stabbed at 185 Nevins street in Brooklyn.

Police believe that one suspect is responsible for both stabbings, and released pictures showing an unidentified male wearing a hoodie and white shoes.

Male suspected of murdering an 83 year old man in Brooklyn caught on surveillance camera.

Male suspected of murdering an 83 year old man in Brooklyn caught on surveillance camera.

Male suspected of murdering an 83 year old man in Brooklyn caught on surveillance camera.

People with information about the incident or suspect are encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.