New York jewelry store heist suspects tried to escape in taxis – but were refused pickups, report says

The trio of armed robbers wanted for swiping an estimated $4 million in jewelry from a New York City store in a brazen, broad daylight robbery, attempted to make their getaway by hailing a taxi — but they reportedly couldn't find a cab driver who would stop to pick them up.

Law enforcement sources who spoke to the New York Post this week say they learned about the bungled effort after reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. The men are reported to have tied up workers at Avianne and Co. located in Manhattan’s Diamond District on Sunday.

“Nobody would pick them up,” a New York City Police Department official told the newspaper. “They seemed to have it all worked out, except how to get away.”

The Post said it remains unclear how the men eventually vanished as they were last seen running east on 47th Street.

SUSPECTS SEEN ROBBING NYC JEWELRY STORE IN SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE RELEASED BY COPS

The suspects’ current whereabouts are unknown, but police are hopeful that they are closing in on an arrest.

“There’s all types of video of them. It’s just a matter of are they from New York or someplace else?” a police source told the New York Post.

Footage released by police Monday, taken from inside Avianne & Co., shows one of the suspects sitting at a table and looking directly at a camera before pulling out a pistol. Another part of the video shows a man who appears to be an employee walking around the store’s showroom with his hands up.

The estimated value of the items stolen in the heist is $4 million, the New York Post reported, citing a law enforcement source.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s plenty of people out there who would buy [the stolen merchandise]. They’ll sell it to other gangbangers,” another source said. “Perfect examples would be someone like a celebrity with ties to a gang.”

On its Facebook page, Avianne & Co. describes itself as the “leading Custom Diamond Jewelers in Hip Hop and Pop Culture.”