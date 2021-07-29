Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC bus crash: Video shows head-on collision with car, at least a dozen injured

A man was in critical condition, according to police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
More than a dozen people were injured Thursday after a bus crashed into an underpass column at a Bronx train station. 

The dramatic scene happened around 11 a.m. at the Woodland station on Jerome Ave. 

A video of the incident shows two cars – one in the inside lane and one in the outside lane. The car on the outside lane can be seen cutting over, throwing the second car into the path of an oncoming bus. 

The bus then veers off to the side and careens into a subway support pillar.   

FOX 5 reports that the bus was a Beeline bus from Westchester County. The Westchester County Executive’s Office said there were 13 people on board, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Aftermath of the bus crash. 

Aftermath of the bus crash.  (Fox 5)

The driver of the vehicle in the outside lane told the station he did not see the other car when changing lanes. 

Police told The New York Daily News that a 69-year-old man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition. 

No further details were released. 

