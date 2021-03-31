NYC Asian woman's suspected attacker was paroled after murdering his mother, sources say

The man accused of beating an Asian American woman during a broad-daylight hate-crime attack in New York City on Monday was on lifetime parole for murdering his mother years earlier in front of his 5-year-old sister, police and sources told Fox News.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. He has been charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, police said Wednesday.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Elliot is said to have attacked a 65-year-old woman on West 43rd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues in Manhattan while she was on her way to church, police and sources had previously told Fox News.

A startling video shows a man, identified by police as Elliot, punching kicking the woman as she walks along the sidewalk, which casuses her to fall to the ground. He then continues viciously kicking her in the head and body, according to the video and police.

As he continued his assault, the suspect told her: "F--- you, you don’t belong here," a source confirmed to Fox News.

The victim suffered a fractured pelvis and a contusion to the head and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, police sources said. Authorities believed she was still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Elliot fled but was captured days later.

Police sources told Fox News on Wednesday that Elliot has two prior arrests. In 2000, he allegedly robbed his mother in the Bronx, where he stole jewelry and allegedly choked her, according to the New York Post. But just two years later, in April 2002, he was arrested for murdering her, according to sources and records.

According to authorities, when Elliot was 19, he stabbed his 42-year-old mother three times in the chest with a knife inside their Bronx home in front of his young sister. He was charged with and convicted of second-degree murder.

A Bronx District Attorney's office spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking more information.

Department of Corrections records show Elliot served prison time at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, N.Y., until he was released on lifetime parole on Nov. 4, 2019. His most recent parole hearing was in March of last year.

His most recent address was listed as being just three-tenths of a mile from the crime scene, at a hotel on West 40th Street that also provides housing for the homeless, according to the Post.