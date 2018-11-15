Investigators in California revealed Thursday night that another seven sets of human remains have been found in the northern part of the state’s Camp Fire, bringing the total number of people killed to 63.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that of those found dead, 53 have been positively identified. Three of the bodies were found in Paradise — a town of 27,000 that has been destroyed by the inferno. Another three were found in Magalia and one was discovered in Concow.

The number of people who remain unaccounted for in the Northern California area increased to 631, by more than 500 people, officials said.

