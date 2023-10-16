Expand / Collapse search
California

Northern California rocked by series of earthquakes

Magnitude 4.8 quake reported in Humboldt County, CA, wilderness

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck beneath wilderness 33.7 miles south of the city of Eureka at 3:20 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

CA Fox News graphic

Earthquakes with magnitudes of up to 4.8 were gauged early Monday in northern California. (Fox News)

It was followed by a magnitude 4.1 offshore quake at 3:31 a.m. about 18 miles west-southwest of Eureka, a port city roughly 225 miles north of San Francisco.

Two smaller quakes also occurred on- and offshore.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the morning’s earthquake activity, said Samantha Karges, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a destructive magnitude 6.4 quake in December 2022.