Airports
Published

North Carolina man crashes compact car through airport doors and windows

No one was injured after the compact car crashed into the terminal at the North Carolina Airport

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A man in North Carolina drove his compact car through the glass doors and windows at the Wilmington International Airport terminal, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (NHCSO) said a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac before leaving the tarmac and ultimately crashing through doors and windows at the airport in Wilmington, North Carolina. 

The compact car in the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

The compact car in the Wilmington International Airport terminal. (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies detained the driver of the vehicle immediately following the crash. Authorities shared that the culprit faces several federal charges. 

The NHCSO have not released the name of the man or his motivation for causing significant disruption at the airport.

In a press release, the Wilmington International Airport (ILM) thanked first responders for their "swift" actions and shared that no one was injured during the incident.  

"An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies." ILM wrote in a press release. "The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning."

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 