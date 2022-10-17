North Carolina flight nurses carry ‘whole blood’ through woods to hiker who fell off mountain, officials say

Flight nurses in North Carolina transported whole blood through the woods to an injured hiker who fell 45 feet off a mountain, officials said Sunday.

The hiker, who was not immediately identified, had fallen from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in Burke County at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Burke County Search and Rescue said.

First responders reached the injured hiker and determined that the victim would need a blood transfusion before making it out of the woods, officials said.

As medical personnel stabilized the hiker, rescuers set up a horizontal raise to lift the patient back up the mountain. However, high winds at the top of the mountain made conditions too dangerous to use a helicopter to extract the patient and rescuers instead decided to carry the hiker down the mountain.

INJURED COLORADO HIKER MISSING FOR 2 NIGHTS RESCUED AFTER TRAIN PASSENGER SPOTS HER ON RIVERBANK

As crews worked on bringing the hiker out of the woods, flight nurses were dispatched and hiked whole blood into the woods and met rescuers on the trail, according to officials.

While the blood made it to the patient for a possible transfusion, officials said the flight nurses determined the blood was not needed.

First responders carried the injured hiker safely out of the woods around 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hiker was transported to a local trauma center. The hiker’s current condition was not immediately available.