Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina automobile insurance rates to increase under new agreement between regulators, insurers

New insurance agreement will see passenger auto rates rise 4.5% this year, and further 4.5% in 2024

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Carolina’s automobile insurance rates will grow on average by 4.5% annually both later this year and next as part of a settlement reached between insurance companies and state regulators.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Tuesday the agreement, which alleviates the need for a rate hearing later this year before Causey and potentially an extended legal fight.

The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which represents insurance companies, had requested an overall statewide increase of 28.4% for private passenger auto rates and a 4.7% increase for motorcycle liability.

RETIRED HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE ENTERS NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR'S RACE AS 'NO-NONSENSE REPUBLICAN'

North Carolina Fox News graphic

North Carolina automobile insurance rates are set to gradually increase under a new agreement between regulators and insurers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agreement signed by Causey’s office last week provides for an average private passenger automobile rate increase of 4.5% on new and renewed policies on or after Dec. 1, with another average 4.5% increase taking effect on Dec. 1, 2024. Motorcycle liability increases of 2.3% will take effect on the same dates.

Barring additional agreement, no additional increases can take place prior to Oct. 1, 2025, according to the settlement.

In a news release, Causey said North Carolina’s annual average private passenger rates have remained among the lowest in the nation. He said recent rate increases are connected to more accidents and fatalities, which can be attributed to excessive speeding and impaired and distracted driving.

The Rate Bureau must submit automobile rate filings with the department annually by Feb. 1.