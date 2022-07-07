Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico.

Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."

The paintings are said to be a part of the "So You Want to See the President" series that features various high-profile Americans waiting to meet with the President at the White House. The works were originally from 1943 when Rockwell visited the White House, according to Politico.

The paintings have been on display on the White House walls since 1978, having been moved from the lower press hallway to the hallway between the upper press area and the Roosevelt Room during George W. Bush's administration.

WHITE HOUSE WILL BE RESUMING ITS FULL TOURS FOR VISITORS NEXT MONTH

Betty Monkman, a former White House chief curator, told Politico Rockwell gave the prints to Steve Early, Franklin Roosevelt's press secretary. The sketches were then lent by Early's descendants.

BIDEN AWARDS MEDAL OF HONOR TO FOUR VIETNAM VETERANS

Fox News reached out to the White House Historical Association but did not hear back in time for publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One specific Rockwell piece, "Working on the Statue of Liberty", will remain in the building, however. The painting was donated by Steven Spielberg in 1994 and was hung in the Oval Office by Bill Clinton during his administration.

Fox News also reached out to the White House but did not immediately hear back.