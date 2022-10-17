Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

No money accessed after suspects blow up ATM in Southern California

CA investigators say nobody was injured in the Bank of America ATM explosion

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California, but didn't get away with any cash, authorities said.

Bomb techs with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Palmdale, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement.

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST MAN SUSPECTED OF USING CARD SKIMMING DEVICE AT ATM

No money was accessed after would-be thieves blew up an ATM on Sunday in Palmdale, California.

No money was accessed after would-be thieves blew up an ATM on Sunday in Palmdale, California. (Fox News)

"No currency was accessed. Investigation ongoing. Neighborhood safe," the tweet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were reported.

Investigators didn't immediately release any suspect descriptions.