Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

NJ school janitor accused of disgusting cafeteria crimes faces horrific new charges

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, was hit with child pornography charges

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Moms sue New Jersey over ‘creepy’ baby blood database, privacy concerns Video

Moms sue New Jersey over ‘creepy’ baby blood database, privacy concerns

Parents were horrified to learn their babies' mandatory newborn blood samples may have ended up in a vast database that has, in some cases, been shared with police. Now they're suing New Jersey health officials.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An elementary school janitor who allegedly masturbated and urinated on cafeteria bowls is now facing child pornography charges.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, was already in custody for allegedly posting videos of himself contaminating food and utensils with his bodily fluids and spitting on kids' food at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey.

The disturbing accusations allegedly happened between Oct. 26-30, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office. 

The accusations leading to the child pornography charges allegedly happened in his Vineland home about four days earlier, on Oct. 22, the prosecutor's office said. 

BULLIED NJ GIRL, 11, BEGGED MIDDLE SCHOOL FOR HELP BEFORE TAKING HER OWN LIFE: LAWSUIT

Giovanni Impellizzeri mugshot

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, a former New Jersey school janitor, is facing child pornography charges, among other disturbing accusations. (New Jersey State Police)

"Investigators can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that the child pornography that the defendant allegedly possessed and/or distributed was not manufactured/made by the defendant," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

"Rather, it is simply alleged that the defendant was in possession of it and distributed it to others."

Meanwhile, prosecutors are testing "specimens from the defendant" to determine if there is any potential infectious disease transmission.

NJ SCHOOL JANITOR PERFORMED SICKENING SEX ACTS WITH CAFETERIA UTENSILS, POURED BLEACH ON STUDENTS'S FOOD: COPS

The sickening accusations came to light after school officials contacted New Jersey State Police about anonymous tips they received about Impellizzeri.

Since launching the investigation on Oct. 30, law enforcement recovered screenshots of Impellizzeri allegedly performing sexual acts with inanimate objects, including food, utensils and bowls, at the school where he's worked since September 2019. 

Exterior of Elizabeth Moore School in New Jersey

Elizabeth Moore School in New Jersey. An elementary school janitor is facing charges after he allegedly posted video of himself masturbating and urinating on cafeteria bowls as well as spitting on food that was later served to children. (Google Maps)

The screenshots were allegedly recordings that he uploaded to the social media platform Telegram. 

He "did things that would endanger the well-being of students at the school," according to the probable cause affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

NEW JERSEY SCHOOL SUICIDE: MOTHER OF 11-YEAR-OLD DISCOVERS OMINOUS CELLPHONE RECORDING

For instance, Impellizzeri allegedly wiped his private parts and anus with bread, spit on bread before putting the food back in the container and sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intention of harming students, according to the affidavit.

He's charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, aggravated assault and tampering with food.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CCPO advised parents to contact their health care provider if they suspect that their children have gotten ill.

Cristencia Jenkins, a parent, told NJ.com that some kids have been unwell.

Fox News Digital writer Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.