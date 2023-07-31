Expand / Collapse search
NJ, NY rescue crews save 4 people who were clinging to hull of overturned boat off Sandy Hook

All 4 NJ boaters were wearing life jackets when they were rescued

Associated Press
Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving a distress call about 1 a.m. Sunday over VHF Channel 16 from the sailing vessel Eagle, which reported having run aground and was taking on water.

Petty Officer Logan Kaczmarek told the Asbury Park Press that rescue crews found a floating debris field of items from the boat. They then found the four people about 2:15 a.m. Sunday holding onto the floating hull near the Romer Shoal Light Station about 2½ nautical miles from the tip of Sandy Hook.

NJ News

Crews from Station Sandy Hook pulled two people from the water while the other two were rescued by New York fire crews. All four, who had all been wearing life jackets, were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch for treatment. There was no immediate word on their conditions.