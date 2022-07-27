Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York woman dies after being mauled by family pit bull

The New York police officer who shot the dog is in a local hospital

By Adam Sabes
A woman in New York died on Wednesday after her family's dog attacked her.

When the woman's husband arrived at the couple's home on Long Island at about 1 p.m., he discovered that his wife was dead after being attacked by the family's pit bull, according to FOX 5.

The pit bull was violent and went after police officers when they arrived, and they ended up killing the dog.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder described the scene as "horrific."

A woman in New York died on Wednesday after her family's dog attacked her. (FOX 11)

"The scene was pretty horrific. We don’t know what time the attack took place," Ryder said. "There was obviously a lot of mutilation on the body, legs, face."

The 7-year-old dog originally belonged to the family's stepson, who died a few weeks ago in a motorcycle crash, according to the report.

The police officer who shot the pit bull is at a local hospital undergoing an evaluation, according to the report. 

