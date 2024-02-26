Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

New York law enforcement honors 1993 World Trade Center bombing victims with ceremony, moment of silence

The Feb, 26, 1993, attack killed 6 people and injured over 1,000

Associated Press
Published
close
The World Trade Center in NYC opened on April 4, 1973 Video

The World Trade Center in NYC opened on April 4, 1973

The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in NYC opened with an official ceremony on this day in history, April 4, 1973. They were the tallest buildings in the world at the time, but lorded over the Manhattan skyline for just 28 years.

New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that blew apart a van parked in an underground garage, killing six people and injured more than 1,000.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding a memorial Mass on Monday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan.

That will be followed by a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for victims’ family members, survivors, first responders, and lower Manhattan residents and workers.

VICTIMS OF 1993 WTC BOMBING REMEMBERED 30 YEARS LATER: ‘INNOCENT PEOPLE GOING TO WORK’

A bell will be tolled at 12:18 p.m. to mark the time of the Feb. 26 attack and a moment of silence will honor the victims, whose names are inscribed on one of the Sept. 11 memorial pools.

World Trade Center bombing

A bomb exploded in the parking garage of the World Trade Center in 1993.  (David Handschuh/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

The attack was carried out by Islamic extremists who sought to punish the U.S. for its Middle East policies, particularly its support for Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Six people were convicted of the attack, including the accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef. A seventh suspect in the bombing remains on the FBI’s most wanted list.

The attack was a harbinger of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that ultimately felled the city's tallest skyscrapers, killing nearly 3,000 people in the worst attack on American soil.

Yousef’s uncle, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, would later become the self-proclaimed mastermind of 9/11, when hijacked planes were used as missiles to strike the buildings.