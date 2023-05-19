Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York dance teacher accused of sex crimes involving students: police

The Long Island dance instructor is accused of sending teenage students sexual content

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A Long Island, New York dance instructor is accused of sending two teenage students sexual content.

Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Jordan Viscomi was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly met and befriended a 15- and 16-year-old female dance student then exchanging sexual content with them in explicit live videos and phone chats.

Jordan Viscomi

Jordan Viscomi, an instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamic befriended a 15- and 16-year-old girls who were taking classes at the school. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Police say that Viscomi, an instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale, New York, allegedly was involved with the students over a three-day period in April. 

The 30-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop near his home in Centereach, New York and charged with six counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to police.

David Sanders Dance Dynamic

A Google Maps screenshot of David Sanders Dance Dynamic where Jordan Viscomi worked. (Google Maps)

David Sanders Dance Dynamics was not immediately available to comment on Viscomi's arrest. 

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the dance instructor to call detectives at 631-854-8552.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.