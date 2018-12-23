Expand / Collapse search
Good News
New York couple driven to their wedding by friendly police officer after crash

Nicole Darrah
Suffolk County Police Officer Cody Matthews saved the day in more ways than one on Saturday for a couple in New York who had gotten into a car accident on the way to their wedding.

Suffolk County Police Officer Cody Matthews saved the day in more ways than one on Saturday for a bride and groom in New York who had crashed their SUV on the way to their wedding.

Joseph DeMichele, 36, and Feliece Terwillinger, 36, along with their two children, were heading to their wedding when their SUV collided with a car on Montauk Highway, the Suffolk County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officer Cody Matthews responded to the minor crash, and soon became the almost-newlyweds' "Best Man," as he offered to drive the family to their wedding.

DeMichele and Terwillinger "showed their appreciation by inviting Officer Matthews to be an official witness to their marriage and to sign their marriage certificate."

The police department congratulated the couple and applauded Matthews for "a job well done."

