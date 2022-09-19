New York City anarchist group protests pregnancy resource center they say advocates 'against having abortions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small group of protesters gathered on Monday afternoon outside the midtown Manhattan office of Avail NYC, a nonprofit that provides parenting support and services to women who are facing an unintended pregnancy.

Monday's protest, dubbed "Dance for Abortion," was organized by the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council NYC, a group that says it aims to "create an alternative, radical form of participatory politics."

MACC NYC has been protesting Avail NYC for months, calling the nonprofit a "forced pregnancy center" that "does not provide adequate medical care to make informed decisions" and advocates "against having abortions."

Avail NYC, which was founded in 1992, is not a medical provider, but provides support to men and women who are facing unexpected pregnancies.

"We will discuss all of your options (abortion, adoption, and parenting), and walk alongside you with support and resources regardless of what you choose," the non-profit explains on its website.

Crisis pregnancy centers around the country have been targeted by protests after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

The demonstrations have at times evolved into violence. In St. Paul, Minnesota, people smashed windows and spray-painted, "If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you," at Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul.

Heidi Matzke, director of the Alternatives Pregnancy Center in Sacramento, California, said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in July that her clinic had to hire 24-hour security after a man approached the building with a machete.

House Republicans have called on the Department of Justice to take action against groups that vandalize or harass pro-life pregnancy resource centers.

Fox News' Jennifer Golotko contributed to this report.