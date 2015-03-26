New sentencing hearing under way for ex-Ala. gov

A federal judge holding a new sentencing hearing for former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman says there is "no doubt" Siegelman bribed a former hospital executive.

U.S. District Judge Mark Fuller said Friday that Siegelman's sentence would not be longer than the seven years and four months he originally received.

The 66-year-old Siegelman appeared in good spirits as he entered the courthouse. He declined to comment.

He served about nine months before being released pending his appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear his case.

Siegelman and former HealthSouth chief Richard Scrushy were convicted in 2006. Prosecutors say they arranged $500,000 in contributions to Siegelman's campaign for a lottery in exchange for the governor appointing Scrushy to a hospital regulatory board.