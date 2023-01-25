Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico school bus crash leaves 7 injured, 1 critical condition

NM officials are investigating the crash, released no futher information

Associated Press
New Mexico State Police on Wednesday were investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries.

Police said in a social media post the crash happened Wednesday morning east of Portales. There were about 22 people on the bus, but their ages and which school they attended was not immediately known.

NEW MEXICO STREET RACER HITS BUS FULL OF CHILDREN AT HIGH SPEED CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES

A New Mexico school bus collided with a large vehicle on Wednesday, which left seven people injured and one in critical condition. 

Authorities did not provide any details about the cause, saying a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene and the investigation was ongoing.

A photo provided by state police shows a school bus with damage on its front end and on the left side near the rear of the vehicle. A large truck with a red cab can also be seen in a photo along with debris along the roadway.