Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexico police release body camera video from shooting that left 3 people dead, 2 cops injured

New Mexico police say the alleged gunman was 18 years old

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Farmington Police Department releases body camera video from shooting Video

Farmington Police Department releases body camera video from shooting

Video released by the Farmington Police Department in New Mexico shows portions of Monday's shooting. Credit: Farmington Police Department

Police in New Mexico released body camera video from a shooting Monday that left three people dead, including the shooter, and injured six other people, including two police officers.

Beau Wilson, 18, allegedly killed 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, as well as her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, in a shooting police described as "random."

According to witnesses and police, Wilson walked through the Farmington neighborhood where he lived and began randomly firing bullets until police arrived on the scene.

When police arrived, officers shot the suspect who was pronounced dead. In the process, two police officers were shot and transported to local hospitals.

NEW MEXICO OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEOS SHOWING OFFICERS RUSHING GUNMAN WHO KILLED 3 WOMEN

New Mexico shooting

When police arrived within minutes, officers shot the suspect who was pronounced dead. In the process, two police officers were shot and transported to local hospitals. (Farmington Police Department)

Farmington Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said that there were at least 150 bullets fired, and added that number was likely to rise.

"The amount of violence and brutality that these people faced is unconscionable to me," Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy said.

New Mexico shooting

One of the police officers shot during the incident could be seen falling to the ground. Other officers were seen giving the officer medical aid. (Farmington Police Department)

Body camera video from police who responded to the incident shows officers rushing towards the scene, who then fatally shot Wilson.

One of the police officers shot during the incident could be seen falling to the ground. Other officers were seen giving the officer medical aid.

NEW MEXICO POLICE RELEASE CRYPTIC NOTE FROM TEEN SHOOTER ACCUSED OF MURDERING 3 ELDERLY WOMEN, INJURING 2 COPS

New Mexico shooting

Farmington Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said that there were at least 150 bullets fired, adding that the number was likely to rise. (Farmington Police Department)

Crum said the 18-year-old was firing at vehicles indiscriminately, and said investigators don't believe the suspect knew any of the victims.

Former state Rep. James Strickler said Voita was a nurse and parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Mexico shooting

Body camera video from police who responded to the incident shows officers rushing towards the scene, who then fatally shot Wilson. (Farmington Police Department)

"She was just a dynamite lady. She was well-loved and I’m still shocked over it," Strickler said.

Wilson was a senior at Farmington High School, where graduation was held Tuesday night.

The police officers have since been released from local hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.