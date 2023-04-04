New Jersey university placed on lockdown amid reports of active shooter

A New Jersey university was placed on lockdown Tuesday as authorities searched for any potential threat amid false reports of an active shooter.

The Florham Park Police Department said St. Elizabeth's University and St. Elizabeth Academy in Morristown was on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

"The University is currently in lockdown with a shelter in place due to a police investigation in the vicinity of the Convent Station train station which is adjacent to our campus," the school tweeted. "We are sheltering in place until further notice from the emergency authorities."

Florham Park Police Chief Joseph J. Orlando told the public that reports of an active shooter were false, the Madison Eagle reported.

"There is no active shooter on this campus, there has never been an active shooter on this campus. Out of an abundance of caution we are systematically searching the entire campus - every building, every wooded area, in an attempt to try and find anyone," Orlando said. "We have not found anybody to this point, but we're going to continue to do that until we feel the campus is safe, and then we are going to assist with the release of your students from the high school."

Dozens of police agencies from the area responded to the scene in search of a suspicious person.

The university said those not on campus "should NOT come to campus today."

"Those on campus should continue to shelter in place until the lockdown has been lifted and the community notified…," it said.