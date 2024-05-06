Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

New Jersey State Police trooper dies at headquarters during training for elite unit

New Jersey State Police Trooper II Marcellus E Bethea being honored, investigation into his death underway

Pilar Arias
Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea was an eight-year New Jersey State Police veteran training to join the elite TEAMS Unit when he died at state police headquarters, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

An eight-year New Jersey State Police (NJSP) veteran died during training for an elite team at headquarters over the weekend.

The loss of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea was announced Sunday night, but details surrounding exactly what happened at NJSP headquarters in Ewing at the time of his death have not been released. He was found in the division's swimming pool, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.  

"His commitment and passion for serving the citizens of New Jersey exemplified Honor, Duty, and Fidelity," NJSP shared on its social media pages.

Bethea was training to be a part of the Technical Emergency and Mission Specialists (TEAMS) unit. It is a full-time, 24-hour call out status emergency response unit prepared to handle "extra ordinary police emergencies," according to NJSP's website, which also states that "TEAMS maintains an extreme training regimen which is focused on the many disciplines it possesses."

NJSP Trooper Marcellus Bethea

Details have not been released about how Trooper II Marcellus Bethea died during training at New Jersey State Police headquarters. (New Jersey State Police)

Members of the TEAMS unit have to go through a physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview and "successful completion of the physically and mentally demanding underwater recovery course," the site says.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on X that an investigation into Bethea's death is underway. Murphy said Bethea showed "passion and spark for service from a young age," when he participated in NJSP's Trooper Youth Week while a student at Burlington Regional High School. The governor said he and his wife "are deeply saddened" by Bethea's death.

NJSP facility Mt. Laurel Township

New Jersey State Police vehicles are shown outside a facility in Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Bethea was a member of the 156th State Police Class. He served Troop "D" out of Moorestown Station. 

NJSP said details regarding Bethea's viewing and funeral arrangements will be announced. 