New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police release dramatic video of stolen car going over guardrail and crashing on house, car

New Jersey police say no individuals were injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in New Jersey released body camera video of a stolen car going over a guardrail, crashing on a house and car, narrowly avoiding a person who was walking nearby.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when officers from both the Verona Police Department and North Caldwell Police Department were responding to a request for assistance regarding a stolen vehicle in Verona, New Jersey.

When police officers began to walk towards the vehicle, the car's driver took the car off-road where it went over a guard rail falling 21 feet, eventually hit the side of a house and narrowly missed a person.

The car was located by a tracking system, officials said.

Police say that the driver escaped the vehicle and "ran on foot," but was apprehended by police officers. A female individual was also found near the car and was turned over to police.

No individuals were injured during the incident, police told FOX 35, adding that the two people inside the car were evaluated for injuries.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.