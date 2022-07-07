New Jersey police officers save man from burning car in dramatic video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey have released a dramatic video showing three of its officers "battling intense heat, broken glass and a host of physical barriers" to save a man from a burning vehicle.

The incredible scene unfolded early Saturday just outside New York City.

"The video speaks for itself," Ridgefield Park Chief of Police Joseph Rella told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Footage released by the department shows the officers yelling "come on!" as they pull the driver out of the Honda car through its passenger side window, with a fire raging in the front of the vehicle.

"The officers attempted to remove Mr. Vagnone through the front driver side window of the vehicle, but due to intense physical heat and flames beginning to enter the cabin of the vehicle, they were unable to safely remove Mr. Vagnone," the Ridgefield Park Police Department said in a statement.

"The officers attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers which enabled them enough time to grab hold of Mr. Vagnone from the passenger side of the vehicle," the statement added, noting that an electrical issue prevented the Fort Lee resident from exiting the car himself.

Police say the responding officers administered first aid to the driver, who was "eventually released to a family member on scene." They also thanked a good Samaritan from New York City for helping with the rescue effort.

"We knew we were going to get him out one way or another," Patrolman Anthony D'Elia – identified by Fox5 NY as one of the responding officers alongside Patrolman Nicholas D'Alto and Sgt. Nicholas Triano – told the station.

"Eighteen-year career, that was the top, top, top of the food chain for me," Triano also told Fox5 NY. "Nothing ever that intense."