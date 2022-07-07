Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police officers save man from burning car in dramatic video

Ridgefield Park Police Department bodycam footage captures rescue

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
New Jersey police officers save driver from burning vehicle Video

New Jersey police officers save driver from burning vehicle

The Ridgefield Park Police Department in New Jersey has released video showing three of its officers saving a man from a burning car over the weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey have released a dramatic video showing three of its officers "battling intense heat, broken glass and a host of physical barriers" to save a man from a burning vehicle. 

The incredible scene unfolded early Saturday just outside New York City

"The video speaks for itself," Ridgefield Park Chief of Police Joseph Rella told Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

Footage released by the department shows the officers yelling "come on!" as they pull the driver out of the Honda car through its passenger side window, with a fire raging in the front of the vehicle. 

US PARK POLICE HELICOPTER LANDS ON DC FREEWAY TO RESCUE MOTORCYCLE OFFICER AFTER ACCIDENT 

The Ridgefield Park Police Department has released a dramatic video showing three of its officers rescuing a driver from a burning car on Saturday, July 2.

The Ridgefield Park Police Department has released a dramatic video showing three of its officers rescuing a driver from a burning car on Saturday, July 2. (Ridgefield Park Police Department)

"The officers attempted to remove Mr. Vagnone through the front driver side window of the vehicle, but due to intense physical heat and flames beginning to enter the cabin of the vehicle, they were unable to safely remove Mr. Vagnone," the Ridgefield Park Police Department said in a statement. 

"The officers attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers which enabled them enough time to grab hold of Mr. Vagnone from the passenger side of the vehicle," the statement added, noting that an electrical issue prevented the Fort Lee resident from exiting the car himself. 

The officers are seen pulling the man out of the vehicle.

The officers are seen pulling the man out of the vehicle. (Ridgefield Park Police Department)

Police say the responding officers administered first aid to the driver, who was "eventually released to a family member on scene." They also thanked a good Samaritan from New York City for helping with the rescue effort. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The driver, who received medical treatment at the scene, eventually was able to leave with a family member, police say.

The driver, who received medical treatment at the scene, eventually was able to leave with a family member, police say. (Ridgefield Park Police Department)

"We knew we were going to get him out one way or another," Patrolman Anthony D'Elia – identified by Fox5 NY as one of the responding officers alongside Patrolman Nicholas D'Alto and Sgt. Nicholas Triano – told the station. 

"Eighteen-year career, that was the top, top, top of the food chain for me," Triano also told Fox5 NY. "Nothing ever that intense." 