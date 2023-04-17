New Jersey mall to implement chaperone policy for visitors under age 18: 'disruptive behavior'

One of New Jersey's biggest shopping malls will begin requiring shoppers under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult on weekend nights amid an increase in disruptive behavior.

Beginning April 28, underage visitors at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will have to be supervised by an adult 21 years or older, Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.

TOP CASINO UNION BOSS TO LEAVE ATLANTIC CITY

"Like many shopping centers across the country, we have experienced an increase in disruptive behavior that violates the center’s code of conduct by a small minority of younger visitors," the mall's website states. "Taking this extra step in our security measures will ensure a pleasant and safe environment for our families and every member of our community, as well as our retail partners."

The rule is being implemented due to an increase in bad behavior by some shoppers, the mall said. Unsupervised youth will be required to leave the mall on Friday and Saturday evenings. One adult may accompany four underage visitors.

The rule doesn't apply to those aged 10 and younger. Police officers and mall security guards will check for Identification in the form of a driver's license, school or military ID or passport. Those who refuse to provide an ID will be asked to leave.

A teenager who spoke to FOX 5 NY said she has seen several fights break out inside – fights that are caught on cellphone video and then uploaded to social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is like a spot that people come here to fight, I do see where the mall is coming from, but will create a lot of conflict, but I think it's needed," the 14-year-old told the news outlet.