New Jersey boy donates thousands of comics to US military base soldiers

A New Jersey boy organized a campaign that collected and donated about 3,500 comic books to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst last month.

Carl Scheckel, 10, of Montclair, N.J., began his comic book donation campaign through his website, Carl’s Comix, where he posts comic book reviews and interviews.

Carl said the campaign kicked off when one of his website’s subscribers asked the boy what his thoughts were on donating comic books to soldiers overseas and veterans.

“I thought ‘that would be a good idea, because I want people to enjoy comics like I do,” Carl said in a post on his website. Carl said his passion for comic books began when he was in preschool.

3-YEAR-OLD BUYS PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERS COFFEE

Carl began the campaign by donating 300 of his own comic books and collected most of the other comics through donations at comic book shows. His father helped make arrangements through the Department of Veterans Affairs to deliver the comic books.

“I wanted to give (military personnel) something to remind them of home,” Carl said.

The comics were shipped around the world with a note that urges recipients to send a photo back to Carl as a recognition of his generosity.

ARIZONA DEPUTIES SAVE LITTLE LEAGUE GAME

When Carl went to the military base to drop off the comics on April 5, several-high ranking base officials surprised Carl with a VIP tour. Carl said he and his father tried on military gear, visited several sites on the base and sat in military planes.

“It was the best day of my life!” said Carl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

